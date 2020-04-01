Reese Witherspoon announces new online show about coping with the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Reese Witherspoon is joining the slew of celebrities who are trying to help people that may be bored while stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic by starting a new online show.

The actress took to Instagram to announce she’s reviving a version of her Netflix series “Shine On With Reese” that she’s calling “Shine On At Home.” The series will see her post conversations she has with experts about how best to cope with staying inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve been thinking about ways I can give back at this time,” Witherspoon said in a video announcing the series. “A couple of years ago I did this show called 'Shine On With Reese.' It was on Netflix. It’s actually still on Netflix and it’s really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: HOW TO TRAVEL WITH PETS

She continued: “So as I was talking to different people I thought ‘what if I share some conversations that I’m having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys?’”

Witherspoon has already posted the first episode of “Shine On At Home” in which she talks to New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky, author of “Fair Play.” They discuss Rodsky's book, which is all about essential ways to divvy up chores around the house for families.

CRUISING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SHOULD I CANCEL MY CRUISE? WHAT PRECAUTIONS SHOULD I TAKE?

“So many of us are working at home and taking care of kids and it’s so important to have these conversations to, maybe, mitigate some arguing going on,” Witherspoon said in her announcement video.

She echoed those thoughts in the caption for the first episode, saying: “I’ve learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the ‘Dirty Dozen’ bare minimum needs of every household are.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first episode of “Shine On At Home” is a little more than 7 minutes long and can be found on Witherspoon’s Instagram.