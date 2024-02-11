Reba McEntire praised for country twist on national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire represented country music at Super Bowl LVIII.

The singer took the field ahead of the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to sing the national anthem – a first for McEntire. She wore an ivory sequined blazer and black pants with sequined embroidery, and her performance of the anthem took on a country twang.

While she's never sung at the Super Bowl, her performance went off without a hitch and was well-received by NFL players and fans alike.

REBA MCENTIRE'S SUPER BOWL NATIONAL ANTHEM PREP INCLUDED SINGING IN THE SHOWER

"Reba McEntire proving why she's a living legend," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "No gimmicks needed."

Another commented, "I had goose bumps. #Reba did a good job."

In addition to praising her vocal talents, many others commented on her appearance.

"Reba does not age. HOW?!?!?!?!" one person asked.

Ahead of McEntire's performance, singer Andra Day wowed the crowd with a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Rapper Post Malone took the stage during the pre-show as well for a stripped down version of "America the Beautiful." He sang the song and accompanied himself on acoustic guitar.

Taylor Swift, who will collaborate with Malone on a track on her upcoming album, was seen smiling and swaying while watching his performance.

Usher is to headline the halftime show later in the evening.

In a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, McEntire spoke about how much she loves the city and that she's "tickled to pieces" to be part of the first Super Bowl there.

"I have never sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it. It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace," she said.

"It's not about me. I'm the representation of this song, and I'm just honored to get to sing it. It's a good one. I've been doing it for 50 years, and I'm really proud to get to sing it."

To get ready for her big moment, she said, "I've been singing the national anthem in the shower, when we get in the car. Rex, my boyfriend, is a huge football fan, played all sports when he was going to school. And, so, he'll say, ‘OK, sing it one more time.’ I'll say, ‘I think I know the words real good right now, so I’m all right.'"

"But just to be prepared and know that everybody's going to be singing it with me. That helps," she continued. "If I know that they're singing along, and they're remembering and having fun, too, that's easier on me. Just be prepared when you walk out there."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.