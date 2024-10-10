Reba McEntire has 'newfound strength' from relationship with Rex Linn after 2 failed marriages

The Queen of Country may have finally found her king.

While country music star Reba McEntire, 69, continues to be head over heels for "love of my life" Rex Linn, she opened up about settling down with her beau after two failed marriages.

McEntire admitted that her nearly five-year relationship with Linn, 67, has changed her for the better.

She said she has "a newfound strength" during a cover interview with Us Weekly, explaining that "Once you’re confident in your love life, your at-home life, then you can go out and conquer the world."

When asked if that realization brought on "new possibilities," she answered, "It seems so. I didn’t expect it. But everything just gelled, the success of us getting to work together, my touring and everything else fell into place. Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason."

She also said that in her relationship, "I think we have made each other better. Rex brings out the little girl in me and I have fun. I’m dorky, I’m goofy. He is too. We love to laugh, and we love each other."

When asked what the key to their relationship is, the "Voice" coach replied, "I have his back, and he has mine. That’s very important. I feel very safe with Rex."

Although McEntire said she is smitten with Linn, she revealed whether marriage is in the cards for them in the near future.

"It really makes no difference to me. I’m fine with the way we are. If Rex ever wants to get married, then we’ll talk about it, but I’m fine. I love our relationship 100 percent."

The country star was previously married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock. The couple divorced in 2015.

Her first husband was cattle rancher Charlie Battles, who she was married to from 1976 through 1987.

She continued to share what her relationship with Linn is like on and off-screen, as the loving couple work together on the sitcom "Happy's Place."

"Rex and I are best friends. We have the same likes and dislikes. We’re foodies. We love to cook. We each wanted to be a cowboy and a cowgirl. Then we got into the entertainment business instead. Our dynamic works on and off-screen," McEntire gushed.

This is not the first time McEntire and Linn have worked together on set.

McEntire and Linn first met on set of the 1991 movie, "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw."



The pair additionally appeared together in popular television series "Big Sky" and "Young Sheldon."

Although they both have a passion for acting, McEntire confessed that the two have not set any ground rules about working together.

"No. We love to act. We want to be prepared. So, he and I rehearse a lot," she remarked.

"We get real serious about rehearsals, and we know our dialogue for sure. To have fun and be comfortable with dialogue, you’ve got to know it. We work hard on that."

As for the couple’s recent project together, "Happy's Place," the sitcom follows the story of Bobbie, played by McEntire, who inherits her father's restaurant after his death.

The plot intensifies when she learns she will be running the place with her business partner Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo, who also happens to be the younger half-sister she never knew she had.

Linn and Melissa Peterman star on the show as the restaurant's bartender and cook.

McEntire first appeared alongside Peterman in the hit sitcom "Reba," which aired on The WB and then The CW, for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. The show was a huge success, and aside from the dynamic characters, it is remembered for its iconic theme song, "I'm a Survivor," sung by McEntire herself.