Reba McEntire on taking charge of her business after divorce: 'Huge change for me'

Reba McEntire opened up about what it was like to start handling her own business ventures after two very dramatic personal losses in 2015.

The singer and actress appeared on the latest episode of the Apple Fitness+ series "Time to Walk." McEntire, 66, explained that she had to take charge of her own business decisions after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock in 2015. At the time, he was also her manager.

McEntire's divorce took place just after the death of her father as well as the departure of her CEO and her manager from her business.

"Things started going south with my marriage. Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," she explained (via People). "I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

Although the successful artist never had trouble making money, it wasn’t until she was forced to start doing the duties that these men previously provided that she gained some perspective into what went into the McEntire empire.

"I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life," she joked. "I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

The star says she was able to deal with the loss of her father as well as the split with her husband of 26 years thanks in large part to her faith.

"Everything that I was dealing with privately, personally — I had to run it all through God. I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade — I don't know what to do,'" she concluded. "And I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or my career would be, at this time today."