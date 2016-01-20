Reba McEntire dedicates emotional 'Just Like Them Horses' video to late father

Reba McEntire's “Just Like Them Horses” video is an emotional tribute to her late father, Clark McEntire, who passed away in 2014. The black-and-white scenes begin with a somber monologue from McEntire herself, asking tough questions in the wake of her father's death: “How do you say goodbye? How do you say goodbye to somebody who made you, raised you, taught you, disciplined you, loved you? How do you say goodbye?" she says before the music comes in.

The ballad begins with just piano and McEntires powerful, emotive vocals as the video shows the artist walking through farm land alone reflecting, alternating with scenes of beautiful horses as well as McEntire's own real-life mom driving a truck to meet her daughter.

“Mama had to be in the video. She was and still is the glue to our family," McEntire said of the decision to include her mom. The scenes even took place on the McEntire family farm. “We shot the entire video in Chockie, Okla.on the McEntire home-place. Those old hills mean a lot to me. I lived there 21 years and they still call me back time after time.”

Written by Tommy Lee James and Liz Hengber, McEntire heard the song when choosing tracks for her "Love Somebody" album and decided to have it played at her father's funeral.

“The minute I heard it, I knew I wanted it played at Daddy's funeral. When my producer Tony Brown heard it, he loved it so much, that he insisted on putting it on the album," she said.

McEntire says she dedicates the music video to her father, as well. It ends with several images of majestic horses running on the farm and the artist riding away on the back of the truck from earlier in the song. A photo memorial of her father appears over the last scene as a dedication.

"Love Somebody" is McEntires 27th studio album, released in April 2015. It debuted at No. 1 and has since sold more than 180,000 copies. Just Like Them Horses is the third single from the record, following “Going Out Like That” and "Until They Don't Love You."

