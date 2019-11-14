Reba McEntire 'always ready' for a 'Reba' reboot: 'I think we'd all love it'

Reboots are all the rage on television these days, and country star Reba McEntire is ready to jump on board.

The aptly titled "Reba" aired from 2001-2007 and starred the singer as a single mother of three. The role earned McEntire, now 64, a Golden Globe nomination.

"We're always ready for a reunion," McEntire told "Entertainment Tonight" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. "We would love that. (All it takes is) somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we'd all love it -- JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we'd love it."

Even though it's been 12 years since they all worked together on "Reba," the cast members still seem close as ever, with Peterman, who played Barbra Jan, recently posting a video on Instagram of her and McEntire hanging out.

In the video, Peterman, 48, mouthed the words as McEntire sang "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)" on a beach, serenading Peterman's tropical drink.

"I love Pina Colada's and getting caught in the rain ... or something like that ..." the video was captioned.

"I don't know the words to this song," McEntire admitted, laughing with her friends.