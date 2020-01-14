Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to serve out his 2-year prison sentence at home

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to go home.

A lawyer for the rainbow-haired rapper is asking a judge to allow his client to finish out his two-year sentence under home confinement, according to newly filed court papers.

The 23-year-old snitch is serving out his time in an unspecified private jail for safety reasons, yet attorney Lance Lazzaro argued Tuesday this is akin to punishing Tekashi because he won’t get credit for early release at that facility. In the federal system, well-behaved inmates can typically expect a 15% reduction in their sentence for good time.

The Brooklyn-born rhymester, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced in December to 24 months behind bars for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“Allowing Hernandez to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under home confinement would be the most reasonable means to adjust and prepare for his re-entry into the community,” Lazzaro wrote to Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Engelmayer.

“It would be a grave injustice for Hernandez to be denied the reasonable opportunity to adjust to and prepare for his re-entry into the community due to his cooperation with the government and placement in a private facility by the government for safety reasons,” the motion reads.

If the judge isn’t amenable to home confinement, Lazzaro suggests Tekashi could finish his sentence in a community correctional facility.

Engelmayer has yet to rule on the motion.

