Rapper Pitbull Tapped To Host American Music Awards

Cuban-American rapper Pitbull was chosen to be the next host of the American Music Awards.

The Miami rapper will perform his song "Timber" with Ke$ha during the Nov. 24 awards show, to air live from Los Angeles on ABC, it was announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, was chosen in part for his Latino heritage as the AMAs celebrate the 25th anniversary of Gloria Estefan's appearance on the show and the 15th year of the favorite artist Latin category. Estefan was the first Latin AMA performer.

Pitbull will be joined in performance by lead nominees Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, One Direction, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

The nominees this year includes breakout singer Miguel for Favorite R&B Male Artist and multiple nominations for pop singer Bruno Mars including Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist and Artist of the Year.

Latin crooner Marc Anthony was also nominated for Favorite Latin Artist, along with Prince Royce and Romeo Santos.

Newcomers Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are the top contenders at this year’s American Music Awards with six awards including artist, new artist and single of the year for "Thrift Shop."

Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake have five nominations each, while Robin Thicke, Rihanna and Florida Georgia Line have four each. Imagine Dragons is up for three awards each.

Nominees for single of the year — a new award — include Thicke's ubiquitous "Blurred Lines" and Florida Georgia Line and Nelly's "Cruise."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

