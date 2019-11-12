Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Rapper Lil Reese in critical condition after being shot in Chicago

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 11Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection, per hospital officials.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who's known as Lil Reese, and said he's in critical condition.

Country Club Hills police say officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A$AP ROCKY RETURNS TO SWEDEN MONTHS AFTER ASSAULT CONVICTION

A message seeking an update on Taylor's condition was left Tuesday but was not immediately answered by hospital officials.

Rapper Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall on January 12, 2016, in New York City.

Rapper Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall on January 12, 2016, in New York City. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

WGN-TV reported that witnesses told officers that the rapper was being pursued by another car when the motorist behind him exited his car, opened fire and fled.

No arrests have been reported. The Country Club Hills police did not return request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.