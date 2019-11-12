Rapper Lil Reese in critical condition after being shot in Chicago

Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection, per hospital officials.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who's known as Lil Reese, and said he's in critical condition.

Country Club Hills police say officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A$AP ROCKY RETURNS TO SWEDEN MONTHS AFTER ASSAULT CONVICTION

A message seeking an update on Taylor's condition was left Tuesday but was not immediately answered by hospital officials.

WGN-TV reported that witnesses told officers that the rapper was being pursued by another car when the motorist behind him exited his car, opened fire and fled.

No arrests have been reported. The Country Club Hills police did not return request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.