©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Rapper Lil Nas X charged with attacking police in Los Angeles

'Old Town Road' singer faces three felony battery counts and one count of resisting an executive officer

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges stemming from an arrest in Los Angeles last week.

The rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Old Town Road" singer allegedly charged at officers when they confronted him for walking naked Friday morning in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X wears furry coat and cowboy hat.

 Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Lil Nas X appeared in court on Monday from behind a glass partition wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Police claimed the musician was walking naked on Ventura Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. last week, according to The Associated Press.

Lil Nas X appeared in court wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Lil Nas X appeared in court on Monday from behind a glass partition wearing a blue jumpsuit. (Frederic J. Brown)

When confronted, authorities claimed Lil Nas X charged at the officers and was then arrested. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department suspected the rapper was suffering a possible overdose and took him to a hospital where he spent several hours before being taken to jail.

The criminal complaint filed in court claimed that for each of the three officers he "did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury" on a person he "reasonably should have known" was a peace officer "engaged in the performance of a duty," the outlet reported.

Lil Nas X wears blue jumpsuit at court hearing.

Rapper Lil Nas X and his attorney, Christy O'Connor, attended his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025, in Van Nuys, California. Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges stemming from an arrest in Los Angeles last week. (Frederic J. Brown)

Lil Nas X was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. 

He was being held on $75,000 with conditions on attending drug treatment, according to The Associated Press. 

TMZ reported that the musician was released on bail and was also ordered not to own, use or process illegal narcotics as part of his bail package.

Representatives for Lil Nas X did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

