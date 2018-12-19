Rachel Campos-Duffy tackles all things motherhood with Fox Nation series ‘Moms’

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, a mother of eight, takes Fox Nation subscribers on an inside look into motherhood with the monthly series, “Moms.”

The series airs exclusively on Fox Nation, the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans. Campos-Duffy sits down with women from various backgrounds to discuss motherhood in a roundtable forum the goal of bringing an intellectual perspective to different topics.

“I’m going to gather groups of dynamic women, across the country, in different cities and talk to them about family, motherhood and also the hottest topics of the day,” Campos-Duffy said to open the first episode.

Each episode will consist of a different theme, cast and angle on motherhood and current events. The premiere episode featured some of Campos-Duffy’s Fox News colleagues, “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, “Outnumbered” co-host Melissa Francis, senior meteorologist Janice Dean and Fox Business anchor Lauren Simonetti.

The panel of Fox News moms discussed juggling motherhood with the busy schedule that comes with being a cable news host and the challenges that occur along the way. Francis admits to often feeling guilty, while explaining that sometimes it’s just not possible to do everything alone.

“It takes a village,” Dean said.

During the candid conversation, Campos-Duffy explains her “mommy motto,” Dean discloses what she’s learned from her longtime therapist and Earhardt describes how religion helps her as a parent.

The second episode features the spouses of politicians, who discuss being raising children with prominent lawmakers.

“I want to talk to all kinds of different groups of women who are mothers and get their perspective on current events and family life and home life. I think that there are so many incredibly intelligent women out there and I want to make sure that we’re really highlighting them and focusing on getting to understand that,” Campos-Duffy told People in a recent interview.

