Ainsley Earhardt sets sights on Christmas in South Carolina as Fox Nation unveils ‘Ainsley’s Holiday Special’

“Fox & Friends” co-anchor Ainsley Earhardt hosts a two-hour special highlighting uplifting stories for the holiday season -- airing exclusively on Fox Nation -- as she eagerly anticipates celebrating Christmas with her loved ones and resuming some longstanding family customs.

“Ainsley’s Holiday Special” is now available exclusively on Fox Nation, the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans. Earhardt is excited for fans to see her Fox Nation special, but equally enthusiastic to get back to tradition and celebrate Christmas with her family in Columbia, South Carolina after a one-year hiatus.

“Last year we took a Christmas vacation to the beach, just as a change. It ended up being a lot of fun with my mom’s whole side of her family,” Earhardt told Fox News. “This year, and most every other year, we’ve gone to my parents' house.”

Skipping the beach for her parents’ home will allow Earhardt to go all-in when it comes to Christmas spirit. The festive morning show anchor said her favorite Christmas song is Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you,” but the classic “Silent Night” holds a special place in her heart because her family sings it in church.

“It reminds me of our tradition of being in church for the Christmas Eve service,” she said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION WITH A FREE TRIAL

Earhardt’s family typically attends the later service, sometimes at midnight and often after watching one of her favorite Christmas films.

“They’re always on… hands down ‘The Family Man’ is one of my favorite movies with Nicolas Cage and Tea Leoni,” Earhardt said. “I’ve always loved that movie… it’s pretty special. I also love ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘Home Alone,’ I think it’s really funny.”

“Ainsley’s Holiday Special” takes viewers to the White House and Earhardt even had the chance to speak with the lucky North Carolina tree farmer selected to supply the 2018 presidential Christmas tree. Earhardt’s Fox Nation special offers a unique look at how the Blue Room Christmas tree is selected each year as White House staffers search for the perfect tree.

While fans can feast on Earhardt’s Fox Nation special, the “Fox & Friends” co-host said that she looks forward to relaxing with her family over a glass of wine after all the presents are open.

“Life is short and time just flies by, so I love those moments when we’re all sitting around the table together laughing and joking,” she said. “We know each other so well, we’ve obviously grown up together and live together so they’re just people that have my back and support me no matter what. It’s always nice to be around family.”

Earhardt plans to head over to her brother’s nearby house for a Christmas lunch before returning to her parents for dinner – where she looks forward to getting to eat off her mother’s fancy china.

STEVE DOOCY’S CHRISTMAS DINNER INCLUDES RECIPES FROM FAMOUS FRIENDS

“She likes a formal setting for Christmas. We do basically a Thanksgiving dinner… the turkey, the dressing the sweet potatoes and gravy,” she said. “We’ll also do a beef tenderloin that my uncle will cook on the grill. It’s always delicious.”

Earhardt’s holiday special also tells the uplifting story of a wounded soldier who received a house as part of the “Homes for Heroes” organization, examines the history of Christmas at the White House and spotlights foundations that make the holidays merrier for Americans.

All programming on Fox Nation is commercial free and will air in its designated time slot and then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.

Earhardt’s “Fox & Friends” colleagues have their own Fox Nation content, too.

Brian Kilmeade travels the nation for “What Made America Great,” a new series that takes him around the United States examining iconic landmarks, while Steve Doocy brings viewers into the kitchens of various celebrities on “Cooking with Steve Doocy.”