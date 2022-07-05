Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Rachel Brosnahan reacts to hometown Highland Park shooting: 'No words'

Brosnahan attended the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, growing up

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Rachel Brosnahan is speaking out following the 4th of July shooting in her hometown of Highland Park, Illinois.

Brosnahan, 31, explained how the July 4th parade is the "highlight of the year" for residents of the Chicago-area town.

"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families," she wrote on Twitter. 

"I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone."

Rachel Brosnahan is speaking out following the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in her hometown of Highland Park, Illinois.

Rachel Brosnahan is speaking out following the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in her hometown of Highland Park, Illinois. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

JULY 4 PARADE SHOOTING BYSTANDERS KNEW ‘INSTANTANEOUSLY’ GUNSHOTS WERE NOT FIREWORKS: WITNESS

"No words," Brosnahan added.

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress also shared a link for followers to donate to Everytown, a gun violence prevention organization.

"Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough," she concluded.

At least six people were killed and more than 30 others were hospitalized following a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday and police have arrested a suspect.

Rachel Brosnahan attended the Highland Park parade growing up.

Rachel Brosnahan attended the Highland Park parade growing up. (Kevin Winter)

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. 

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers running for their lives.

Robert Crimo III was taken into custody Sunday after a short police chase. His vehicle was identified by a North Chicago police officer who attempted to pull Crimo over for a traffic stop.

Robert E. Crimo, 22, was arrested in connection to the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois, in which at least six people were killed.

Robert E. Crimo, 22, was arrested in connection to the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois, in which at least six people were killed. (Highland Park Police Department)

Fox New Digital's Anders Hagstrom, Tyler O'Neil and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

