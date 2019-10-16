Rachael Ray on why she's a 'grateful American': 'The American Dream is still alive'

Rachael Ray became emotional while reflecting on the American Dream during a recent appearance on “The View.”

The 51-year-old star appeared on the daytime talk show Tuesday to discuss her newly released book “Rachael Ray 50.” The celebrity chef began to tear up when explaining that her latest published work is far more than a simple collection of recipes that fans are used to.

“This is totally different, it’s not just a cookbook, it’s a scrapbook,” she told the hosts. “It’s kind of like a mini-memoir of my life. I wrote it because I wanted to celebrate all of the wonderful opportunities — I’m going to cry — that I’ve had in my life and I wanted to prove to people that anybody could be Rachael Ray. If you’re an American, the American Dream is still alive.

"It’s a love story. It’s an ode to being an American. A grateful American. A grateful American waitress and food professional.”

Ray, a New Yorker, grew up in her family’s restaurants and eventually developed her own signature cooking brand, notes People. She's since become a TV personality and continues to be a champion of quick and easy meals designed to help America's hardworking, time-limited chefs. During her appearance on “The View,” the star stressed that “Rachael Ray 50” is a book about being a hardworking American and reaping the benefits.

“It’s all these fun episodes from my life," she said. "I write about Italy. I write about being the most awkward celebrity in the world. But in the end, it’s supposed to just be kind of a big hug and a celebration of if work hard and you’re grateful for it — and you make some good cheese grits — good things can happen.”