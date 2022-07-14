Expand / Collapse search
R Kelly
Published

R. Kelly back in Chicago for federal sex crime trial

R. Kelly was most recently sentenced to 30 years in jail in Brooklyn

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has been moved to a federal jail in Chicago ahead of his federal sex crimes trial set to begin on Aug. 15. 

Kelly was transferred Tuesday from his jail in Brooklyn following sentencing in New York to 30 years behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He was placed in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kelly was previously held at the same jail in 2019 following indictments in Chicago and New York. 

Kelly will now stand trial in Chicago, where he and two former associates will face child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges following a 2002 trial where Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. A jury later acquitted Kelly, but he and his associates are now being accused of having rigged the trial. 

Federal prosecutors allege Kelly arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas as a means of preventing them from speaking with police prior to his 2002 indictment. Prosecutors also allege Kelly then told them to lie to a grand jury. 

R. KELLY REMOVED FROM SUICIDE WATCH AT BROOKLYN PRISON

Disgraced R&amp;B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building on June 13, 2008, in Chicago. R. Kelly has been moved to a federal jail in Chicago ahead of his federal sex crimes trial set to begin on Aug. 15. 

Disgraced R&amp;B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building on June 13, 2008, in Chicago. R. Kelly has been moved to a federal jail in Chicago ahead of his federal sex crimes trial set to begin on Aug. 15.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Most recently, Kelly has caused serious speculation following a June 13 letter to a judge in which it is mentioned that Kelly is purportedly engaged to an alleged victim of his. Twenty-six-year-old Joycelyn Savage sent a pre-sentencing letter in support of the singer, in which she stated she was Kelly's fiancée. 

R. Kelly was transferred Tuesday from his jail in Brooklyn following sentencing in New York to 30 years behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. 

R. Kelly was transferred Tuesday from his jail in Brooklyn following sentencing in New York to 30 years behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.  (AP Newsroom, File)

"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e]. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," she wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ. 

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court on June 29, 2022, in New York.

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court on June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)

R. KELLY AND ALLEGED VICTIM JOYCELYN SAVAGE’S ENGAGEMENT NEWS RAISES ‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’ FROM PARENTS

Attorney Gerald Griggs, representing counsel for the family, told Fox News Digital earlier that the family was not notified of any such relationship change between Kelly and Savage. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

