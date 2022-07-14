R. Kelly back in Chicago for federal sex crime trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has been moved to a federal jail in Chicago ahead of his federal sex crimes trial set to begin on Aug. 15.

Kelly was transferred Tuesday from his jail in Brooklyn following sentencing in New York to 30 years behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He was placed in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kelly was previously held at the same jail in 2019 following indictments in Chicago and New York.

Kelly will now stand trial in Chicago, where he and two former associates will face child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges following a 2002 trial where Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. A jury later acquitted Kelly, but he and his associates are now being accused of having rigged the trial.

Federal prosecutors allege Kelly arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas as a means of preventing them from speaking with police prior to his 2002 indictment. Prosecutors also allege Kelly then told them to lie to a grand jury.

Most recently, Kelly has caused serious speculation following a June 13 letter to a judge in which it is mentioned that Kelly is purportedly engaged to an alleged victim of his. Twenty-six-year-old Joycelyn Savage sent a pre-sentencing letter in support of the singer, in which she stated she was Kelly's fiancée.

"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e]. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," she wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ.

Attorney Gerald Griggs, representing counsel for the family, told Fox News Digital earlier that the family was not notified of any such relationship change between Kelly and Savage.

