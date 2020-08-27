R. Kelly 'attacked' in jail; attorney pushes for his release: ‘The government can’t ensure his safety’

R. Kelly was the target of an attack by another inmate while in federal lockup, according to his attorney.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, said: “Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."

Greenberg went on to say Kelly should be released, stating that the 53-year-old's safety is in question.

"Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly," Greenberg's statement continued. "The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process.”

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is currently being housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Ill., as he awaits trial on racketeering, sexual misconduct and other charges in three jurisdictions.

According to TMZ, citing federal law enforcement insiders, the "Ignition" performer was reportedly sitting bedside in his cell on Wednesday when a fellow inmate approached Kelly and allegedly began hurling punches at him.

The gossip outlet reports that an inmate grew irate at recent lockdowns triggered by protests centered at Kelly outside the facility’s gates.

Per TMZ, Kelly was examined by a doctor and was reportedly determined to be free of any broken bones or serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Fox News on Thursday it is unable to comment or release any information regarding the condition of an individual inmate into their medical status citing safety and privacy reasons.

In April, a request by Kelly for early release due to coronavirus pandemic concerns was denied by a judge.