Quentin Tarantino kept a promise he made to mother during a fight to never help her financially

Quentin Tarantino says he kept a promise he made during a fight with his mother years ago to never give her a penny of his filmmaking fortune.

The 58-year-old "Pulp Fiction" director appeared on "The Moment" podcast where he told host, "Billions" actor Brian Koppelman," about the time his mother discouraged his writing and filmmaking career when he was about 12 years old.

At the time, a young Tarantino was spending his time in school writing screenplays, which his teachers viewed as an act of "rebellion," presumably because he was not assigned to write said screenplays. This caused some friction between him and his mother, Connie Zastoupil. One day, when he got in some trouble, his mother noted during a lecture that she was not going to indulge his writing habit any longer.

"And then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s--t is over,’" he explained (via the Independent).

The star went on to claim that he bet big on himself at that moment and vowed to never let her profit off of what he was confident would be a successful career.

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see a penny one from my success," he said. "There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’"

The director claims that he kept that promise, noting that the only financial help he’s ever given his mom was helping her out of a "jam with the IRS." As for a house, Cadillac and vacations — nothing.

Although CelebrityNetWorth estimates the filmmaker has roughly $120 million in the bank after decades of making hit movies, he explained that his reason for withholding the cash had less to do with not having enough and more to do with his principles.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children," he concluded.

"Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them."

The Hollywood Reporter noted in February of 2020 that the filmmaker is now a parent himself, welcoming a baby with his wife, Daniella Pick.

Meanwhile, he may be drawing his filmmaking career to an end. People reports that he recently appeared on the Pure Cinema Podcast in which he noted that he’d be pleased to retire on the Oscar-winning "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"I mean, most directors' last films are f---ing lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic," he said.