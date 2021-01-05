Queen Margrethe of Denmark is the first European royal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus: report

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the third cousin of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly the first European monarch to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"Her Majesty The Queen has been vaccinated against COVID-19 today," the Amalienborg Palace announced on its website New Year’s Day.

"The Queen will receive a follow-up vaccination in approximately three weeks," the statement revealed.

While no photos were released of the event, the royal turned 80 in April, which qualifies her to be one of the first Danish residents to receive the vaccine, Vanity Fair reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, vaccinations to help combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country began on December 27. Approximately 30,000 Danes have been treated, emphasizing healthcare workers, retirement home residents and those over 65.

The outlet also noted that the country, which has a population of 5.8 million, has reported 168,000 cases and 1,345 deaths since March.

Elizabeth is 94 years old and her husband, Prince Philip, turns 100 in June. When asked whether the British royals will get vaccinated, a rep from Buckingham Palace told Fox News that "medical decisions are private so it’s not something we will be commenting on."

Vanity Fair pointed out that in 1957, Elizabeth made it known that her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne – then 8 and 6 years old – were both vaccinated against polio. At the time, the public was wary about a new vaccine and its potential side effects.

Margrethe recently appeared on television for her annual New Year’s address, which she dedicated to essential workers.

"… We bid farewell to a strange year," she said. "We will not forget 2020. This year has been a trial by fire, but we have shown that when it comes to the crunch we can stand together, and we manage to find moments of light, in spite of deprivation and uncertainty."

In her speech, Margrethe also acknowledged that she had "just celebrated Christmas with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and the children."

"I have also seen Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary together with their children during the days of Christmas," she added.

Margrethe is the second royal reportedly to have been vaccinated, People magazine reported. The outlet shared that Middle East new agencies announced that Bahrain’s 70-year-old King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reportedly received the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 16.