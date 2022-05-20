Queen Elizabeth was spotted by Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump during surprise visit in London, say fans in viral snap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth may have received an unexpected guest when she made a surprise visit to Paddington Station in London.

On Tuesday, a royal correspondent for The Times of London tweeted a photo he took of the 96-year-old, who officially opened the new Elizabeth line named in her honor.

"The Queen, looking good in yellow," tweeted Valentine Low.

However, many eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted what appeared to be Tom Hanks’ iconic character lurking in the background. The mystery man, at first glance, seems to look eerily similar to Gump, a character in the hit 1994 film that follows him as he witnesses several historic events.

QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS ‘PRACTICALLY SKIPPING’ FOLLOWING PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON’S WEDDING, AUTHOR CLAIMS

The queen has been making appearances to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the throne. That makes Elizabeth Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

"I had to zoom right in to check if that was Forrest Gump," one user tweeted.

"Mama always said meeting the Queen was like a box of chocolates," another joked.

"And then I met the Queen of England, again," shared another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Queen, looking good in yellow. pic.twitter.com/rctGa3T0xy — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) May 17, 2022

"It’s nice to know he’s still out there, Al!" another commented.

"This one will run and run," another added.

The Twitter user, @SkillsMcGill, was among the first to take note of what many joked was Gump’s presence. The photo has since gone viral.

A spokesperson for Hanks, 65, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The actor is starring in the upcoming music biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann titled "Elvis," where he plays manager Colonel Tom Parker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buckingham Palace called Elizabeth's visit "a happy development," noting that "the organizers were informed of the possibility she may attend." Palace officials previously shared she is experiencing "episodic mobility problems" in recent months and has difficulties moving around.

The new east-west train line will open to the public on May 24.

Elizabeth’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares for the Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations from June 2 to 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.