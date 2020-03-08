Queen Elizabeth invites Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to church: report

As they fulfill their final royal commitment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth for some quality time.

The queen, 93, invited the Sussexes to join her for a church service in Windsor on Sunday, according to People magazine.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source told the outlet.

“It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other," the insider added.

The monarch wore a light blue outfit with a matching hat, while Markle, 38, donned a fascinator-style headpiece and emerald earrings, per the outlet. Harry, 35, opted for a suit and tie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. It's the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor family.

The service marks the end of a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to step back as senior members of Britain's royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living, pay their own way and even open some doors for themselves.

It's uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, even as the family seeks to downsize.

"I think this is a blow because I don’t think (the Windsors) would have envisaged that the slimmed-down monarchy would have actually meant that there was no role for Meghan and Harry,’’ Pauline Maclaran, co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture," told The Associated Press.

“I mean, they really brought a new dimension to the royal family brand," Maclaran added.

Following their decision in January, the queen released a statement voicing her support for the couple and their 10-month-old son, Archie.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," she said.

