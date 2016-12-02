Puerto Rican interior designer will reportedly be ‘bachelor’ on new gay dating show

The first gay dating show is ready to hit television screens and according to some reports, the first “bachelor” is a Boricua interior designer.

According to TMZ, Robert Sepulveda Jr., an interior designer who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, has been picked as the first bachelor of Logo’s upcoming “Finding Prince Charming” dating show.

The “Bachelor”-style reality show will include a cast of 13 suitors – all living in the same house together – fighting for the heart of their prince charming. In this case that would be the very hot Sepulveda.

Openly gay singer Lance Bass – best known for NSYNC – will be the show’s host.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting #FindingPrinceCharming on @LogoTV. I can’t wait for you to see the show! Get your cheese…,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Logo has a long history of showcasing LGBTQ-focused stories with memorable characters that transcend pop culture,” Logo's SVP of Original Programming, Pamela Post, said in a press release. “Finding Prince Charming will take viewers on a whirlwind journey through modern love and relationships in a way that only Logo can do.”

According to his website, Sepulveda was born in Puerto Rico and founded his award-winning interior design firm RSJ Design LLC back in 2006. He graduated summa cum laude from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

TMZ reported it is currently being filmed at a mansion in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time a gay dating show has hit television. In 2003, Bravo released its “Bachelor”-spin off “Boy Meets Boy,” which had a similar premise.

