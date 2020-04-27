Protection order given to 'Duck Dynasty' star after drive-by shooting: reports

A protection order has been granted to "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson's family after a drive-by shooting occurred on his Louisiana property.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the order states that Daniel King Jr., who was arrested in connection with the shooting, cannot go within 1,000 feet of Robertson's son John Luke and his wife Mary Kate, who share an infant child.

The order will reportedly remain in place until April 27, 2022, and prohibits King from possessing firearms and mandated that the firearms he presently owns be turned over to authorities.

Two homes on the estate were damaged in the shooting on Friday when eight to 10 shots were fired. One bullet went through a bedroom window in the home inhabited by John Luke and his family.

No one was injured.

In a Facebook Post, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that King had been charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

"Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences," the post read. "Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20’s. Other occupants were in the vehicle but a description is not available."

The Louisiana District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.