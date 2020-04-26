'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson's estate targeted with gunfire, family says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Louisiana estate of the “Duck Dynasty” family was the target of a drive-by shooting of eight to 10 shots Friday afternoon, according to a report.

"We were pretty shook up," reality TV and outdoors star Willie Robertson said in a Sunday interview with USA Today Network. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

"It was broad daylight," Robertson added.

No one was injured.

One of the shots went through a bedroom window and was lodged in the wall.

No suspects have been named but he believes his family was targeted.

"I'm 100% certain, but I don't know why," he said.

He noted many of his family are staying with him during the coronavirus pandemic.

His daughter Sadie Robertson took to Instagram to confirm the report: “hi, yes the news is true if you’ve seen it. We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay ❤️ thank you for your prayers.”

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims seen around the property before the 2:33 p.m. shooting.