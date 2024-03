Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

John Cena was not actually nude during his viral 2024 Oscars moment.

Cena, 46, joined Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel to present the Oscar for best costume design, seemingly wearing no clothes and covering his genitals with the winner's envelope.

However, "The Suicide Squad" actor was actually covered up as seen in backstage photos. The Oscars team made sure Cena would not have any nude slip ups on TV with nude colored underwear that hid his private parts and backside from view on national television.

"At the 46th Academy Awards, 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man, a streaker, ran across the stage," Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel told the audience before introducing Cena. "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?"

Instead of streaking, Cena appeared nearly nude to present the award for costume design.

"Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea," Cena told Kimmel. "The male body is not a joke."

Kimmel had to list out the nominees for costume design, as Cena would not lift the envelope away from the private area it was hiding.

"Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is," Cena joked. "I can’t open the envelope."

While Kimmel announced the nominees, Cena covered himself in a toga.

The costume design award went to "Poor Things," which stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Ramy Youssef.

Stone took home the Oscar for best actress for her portrayal of Bella in the film.

"Oh my God, I’m totally – OK, the other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see, it happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen," Stone said while accepting the award. "And Yorgos said to me, 'please take yourself out of it,' and he was right, because it’s not about me.



"It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," she continued. "And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film."

