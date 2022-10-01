Priyanka Chopra opens up to Kamala Harris about mansplaining, receiving equal pay during DNC panel

Actress Priyanka Chopra is fighting back against "men patronizing women."

Chopra, 40, moderated a panel at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington on Friday, and talked with Vice President Kamala Harris about the importance of women’s rights.

"Do you hear that sound? That is the sound of no mansplaining, ladies," Chopra joked in the beginning of the session, according to Reuters.

"The Matrix Resurrections" star discussed how men patronize women and "mansplains" them.

Vice President Harris suggested female Democrats need to fight for reproductive rights and noted how voting for Democratic senators in November’s midterm elections is important.

"If there were ever any reason for this group to exist in recent memory, the moment is now," Harris remarked, according to the media outlet.

"We have got to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," Harris added.

During the panel, Chopra asked Harris, in her two years as vice president and many years of her holding office in California, what major changes she’s seen in America.

"A lot over the years, but there’s so much more work to do," Harris responded.

"I look at the disparities of maternal health, something I’ve been working on for years … maternal mortality … women are still dying in connection with childbirth, and we need to deal with it," Harris said. "A lot of it has to do with disparities. … We need to address that," she continued.

Chopra and Harris also touched on topics such as gun reform laws in the United States amid the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

During the panel, the actress revealed that she finally received equal pay as her male co-actor for the first time this year.

Chopra was seen wearing a light yellow flowy dress with white heels and Harris wore a black pants suit with matching heels, accessorized with a pearl necklace.

The actress is currently working on upcoming films, "Citadel" and "It’s All Coming Back To Me."