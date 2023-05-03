Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Priyanka Chopra fell into ‘deep depression’ after surgery left her nose botched

The 'Quantico' actress said the media called her 'Plastic Chopra' after the mishap

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Nick Jonas tells James Corden what he really thought about having multiple weddings ceremonies to Priyanka Chopra Video

Nick Jonas tells James Corden what he really thought about having multiple weddings ceremonies to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas says he was ‘done’ with multiple ceremonies to Priyanka Chopra after looking at pricey bill

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she fell into a "deep, deep depression" at the beginning of her acting career after doctors botched a routine surgery on her nose, leaving it marred. 

"It was a dark phase," the "Citadel" actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show Tuesday, adding that she lost three acting jobs over it. 

She said she had gone under the knife to get a simple polyp in her nose removed but "this thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." 

She wrote in her 2021 memoir "Unfinished," according to People magazine, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore." 

CELEBRITIES GET REAL ABOUT PLASTIC SURGERY: ‘GOOD PLASTIC SURGERY, YOU CAN’T TELL'

Priyanka Chopra with her hair around her face

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she fell into a "deep, deep depression" at the beginning of her acting career after doctors botched a routine surgery on her nose, leaving it marred.  (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Miss World 2000 said she saw a "stranger" every time she looked into the mirror and the media began calling her "Plastic Chopra."

"It has followed me my entire professional life," she wrote of the derisive nickname, adding that she kept her surgery debacle private for years because she didn’t want to be pressured into an explanation. 

The new mom told Stern she thought her career "was over before it started."

Priyanka Chopra during the Miss World pageant in 2000

Chopra had her surgery after she won Miss World in 2000.  (Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite not wanting to leave her house, she said her father, a doctor himself, convinced her to get corrective surgery, promising he’d stay with her during the procedure.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," she remembered. 

She added that Bollywood director Anil Sharma also supported her when her career was struggling after her surgery. 

Priyanka Chopra smiling at SXSW

The actress said she's become "accustomed" to her new nose.  (Gary Miller/WireImage)

"I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind," she said. "He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chopra wrote in her book that while it took years for her to accept herself, "I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

Trending