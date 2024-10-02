Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement features rare Buckingham Palace slip-up

When Buckingham Palace released the announcement of Princess Beatrice’s second pregnancy on Tuesday, staffers let a rare typo slip by them, eagle-eyed social media users noticed.

The princess was referred to in the announcement as "Her Royal Highess," minus the "N," an error that was soon fixed in a second announcement.

The original announcement on X read: "Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," according to a screenshot shared by Hello!

"Do they not read what they wrote before they post? That's a ‘Highess?’" one person wrote on the original post before it was deleted, according to The Daily Mail.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer, in 2020, and they share daughter Sienna, 3. She is also stepmom to Christopher Woolf, 8, known as Wolfie, Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship.

The happy news comes amid difficulties in the princess' personal life as her mother battles skin cancer this year — her second cancer diagnosis after she underwent treatment for breast cancer last year — and her father, Prince Andrew's sex abuse allegations.

Her uncle, King Charles, and cousin-by-marriage Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, were also diagnosed with cancer this year.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram after the announcement to gush over how happy she is to become a grandmother again.

"Darling Beatrice, words can't express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family," she wrote. "Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

Beatrice's sister Eugenie, 34, also shares two sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.