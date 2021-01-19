Prince William shares which of his children is 'cheekier'

Prince William has revealed a fun new tidbit about his children.

The 38-year-old royal -- who is in line to one day take the throne in the UK -- is father to three children, whom he shares with his wife Kate Middleton: George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

In a new ITV documentary, William paid a visit to a group of young students to discuss the importance of insects on the environment after the children had constructed a hotel for insects they dubbed "Bugingham Palace," which appears to be a play on Buckingham Palace.

The students had an opportunity to ask the prince about his own kiddos, and one asked: "Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?"

"No, they're about as cheeky as each other," William confessed. "They're very cheeky."

Another student asked whether George had taught his family how to do the floss dance.

"No, Charlotte can floss," William said, explaining that the princess had learned how to do the dance by age four.

He added: "Catherine can floss, but I can't. It's, it's like a really horrible film to watch me floss."

The documentary, "Prince William: A Planet for Us All" debuted in October in the UK and is now available on discovery+, People magazine reports.

The royal has had plenty of extra time with Middleton and his little ones as they've been quarantining at their country estate, Anmer Hall.

They did enjoy a family outing recently, however, allowing the young trio to make their red carpet debut in December ahead of a traditional British holiday comedy-style performance.

William and Middleton also debuted a photo that was used for their Christmas card just before the holiday.

The picture featured the couple cuddled up with their smiling children.

