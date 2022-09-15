Prince William reveals walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin was 'challenging' and 'brought back memories'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William gave an emotional speech to mourners on Thursday, opening up about just how painful it was walking behind the coffin of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in the funeral procession.

In video captured by Sky News, the new Prince of Wales talked to the crowd during a walkabout in Sandringham, where he and wife Kate Middleton perused tributes left in Queen Elizabeth's honor.

The royals spent 45 minutes speaking with mourners gathered outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, during which William spoke about painful memories.

"Doing the walk yesterday was challenging," William told the crowdgoers. "It brought back a few memories. It's one of those moments where you kind of think to yourself, 'I've prepared myself for this,' but I'm not that prepared. It's this weird kind of thing... Because we knew she was 96."

"He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum's funeral," mourner Jane Wells told "The Telegraph." "Catherine said it's just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family."

On Wednesday, William and brother Prince Harry walked a difficult path nearly 25 years ago to the day, during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana. Harry was photographed in an emotional moment as he paid his respects to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On that somber day, William and Harry – then at the ages of 15 and 12, respectively – followed a route that began at Kensington Palace in London, Princess Diana's home, to Westminster Abbey.