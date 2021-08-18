Prince William, Kate Middleton struggled through a 'difficult time' after Prince Philip’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton are pulling back the veil on the toll Prince Philip’s death took on the royal couple in April.

The pair mailed "Thank You" cards to supporters who issued their well-wishes and condolences following Philip’s death and in it, admitted that dealing with his passing was a difficult undertaking.

"They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," the message, shared by the blog Gert’s Royal Replies, said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the memorandum is said to read on thick, gloss-finished cardstock. "Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks."

PRINCE PHILIP: QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS ‘STEADY, CALM’ AHEAD OF DUKE OF EDINBURGH’S DEATH

"This card seems a lot more durable than the couple's normal photocard," the post also states, adding, "This is very nice as this, a goodbye to Prince Philip."

Clearly still in bereavement of Philip’s death, the warm message came accompanied by a photo of the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II taken in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor Castle.

PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH AND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S HUSBAND, DEAD AT 99

Sent on official Kensington palace stationary, "the front of the card features the couple's individual monograms, W & C under the coronets of the Children of the Heir Apparent. The back of the card has a photo credit, (c) Anthony Devlin, for the inside photo."

Gert’s Royal Replies estimates the card would "probably be a much more treasured memento from recipients than their usual photo card," so it was "nice that they made this something that would last an extra long time."

The royal blog also noted the card’s black border, a typeset feature they said signified "mourning" and is an "old Victorian-era tradition."

"While some royals use this black mourning edging, it’s not required that all royals use it," the post also mentioned.

PRINCE WILLIAM PAYS TRIBUTE TO GRANDFATHER PRINCE PHILIP AFTER HIS DEATH

The Duke of Edinburgh had undergone heart surgery earlier this year but his health struggles had begun well beforehand.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward Hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Philip was also hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.

Philip died in April at age 99 following a month-long stay in the hospital. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years prior.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following Philip’s funeral – which Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was unable to attend due to pregnancy – feuding brothers Prince Harry, 36, and William, 39, were also filmed walking next to Middleton, 39, during their exit.