Prince William charms the ladies as the royals receive mixed reactions at Boston Celtics game

Amidst a sea of fans in green, the Prince and Princess of Wales stood out in royal blue hues at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday.

While their entrance through the players and press tunnel was lackluster and met with minimal attention, it was their exit after the Celtics win against the Miami Heat that caught the attention of fans in the crowd.

In video captured by Fox News Digital, the royal couple could be seen waving to fans as they departed the game alongside Celtics ownership.

Several women in the crowd could not contain their excitement as Prince William passed by them courtside, while Kate spotted a young child towards the end of the row that she gravitated towards.

Both William and Kate shook several hands, but it was William who charmed the women of the crowd who beamed at the opportunity to speak to the heir to the British throne. One woman even tenderly brushed the 40-year-old on the shoulder seemingly causing William to blush.

A little boy shared a brief moment with Kate, as she bent down to speak with the child before exiting. The lucky boy was then treated to a small interaction with the Prince.

During the second quarter of the game, the Celtics honored 15-year-old Ollie Perrault during the "Heroes Among Us" segment. After smiling for photographs, she had the opportunity to speak with the Prince and Princess about her climate change activism.

Throughout the course of the game, the royals remained in their seats alongside majority owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari. Prince William was spotted speaking with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey throughout the night.

Appearing on the Jumbotron at the game, William and Kate were met with cheers and also boos throughout the arena. Shortly after their image was taken off the screen, a chant of "USA" emanated across the arena.

Ambivalence for the royals rolled into the post-game coverage, when Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared "It was just a regular game to me," when asked how he felt about playing in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Celtics defeated the Heat 134-121.