Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Prince William charms the ladies as the royals receive mixed reactions at Boston Celtics game

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat courtside at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
British Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton leave Celtics game during their visit to Boston Video

British Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton leave Celtics game during their visit to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen shaking hands and greeting fans as they exit a Celtics game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Amidst a sea of fans in green, the Prince and Princess of Wales stood out in royal blue hues at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday.

While their entrance through the players and press tunnel was lackluster and met with minimal attention, it was their exit after the Celtics win against the Miami Heat that caught the attention of fans in the crowd.

In video captured by Fox News Digital, the royal couple could be seen waving to fans as they departed the game alongside Celtics ownership.

Several women in the crowd could not contain their excitement as Prince William passed by them courtside, while Kate spotted a young child towards the end of the row that she gravitated towards.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ARRIVE IN BOSTON FOR THEIR FIRST TRIP ABROAD SINCE QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S DEATH

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat courtside at the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat courtside at the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday. (Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

Both William and Kate shook several hands, but it was William who charmed the women of the crowd who beamed at the opportunity to speak to the heir to the British throne. One woman even tenderly brushed the 40-year-old on the shoulder seemingly causing William to blush.

A little boy shared a brief moment with Kate, as she bent down to speak with the child before exiting. The lucky boy was then treated to a small interaction with the Prince.

During the second quarter of the game, the Celtics honored 15-year-old Ollie Perrault during the "Heroes Among Us" segment. After smiling for photographs, she had the opportunity to speak with the Prince and Princess about her climate change activism.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with 15-year-old climate change activist Ollie Perrault courtside at the Celtics game, after she was honored by the "Heroes Among Us" program.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with 15-year-old climate change activist Ollie Perrault courtside at the Celtics game, after she was honored by the "Heroes Among Us" program. (Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Throughout the course of the game, the royals remained in their seats alongside majority owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari. Prince William was spotted speaking with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey throughout the night.

Appearing on the Jumbotron at the game, William and Kate were met with cheers and also boos throughout the arena. Shortly after their image was taken off the screen, a chant of "USA" emanated across the arena.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear on the Jumbotron at the Celtics game Video

Ambivalence for the royals rolled into the post-game coverage, when Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared "It was just a regular game to me," when asked how he felt about playing in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders, William and Kate sat courtside with the owner's wife, Emilia Fazzalari and cheered for the home team.

Along with Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders, William and Kate sat courtside with the owner's wife, Emilia Fazzalari and cheered for the home team. (Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

The Celtics defeated the Heat 134-121.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending