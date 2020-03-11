Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship is ‘forever changed’: report

By Nate Day | Fox News
Megxit has left its mark.

Rumors of a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William have been circulating since before the former's marriage to Meghan Markle, and it seems that since then, their relationship has never fully recovered.

A source told People Magazine that the relationship between the two brothers is "forever changed."

ALEX RODRIGUEZ ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'DOUBLE-DATE,' JOKES HE 'SIGNED AN NDA'

“They won’t get back to the way they were," said the insider. "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.”

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry attend the opening the Greenhouse Centre in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Toby Melville/PA via AP)

The source added that Harry, 35, plans on spending time with Markle, 38, and their 10-month-old son Archie in Canada and in Markle's home state of California.

William and Harry aren't the only members of the royal family that are struggling, however.

KATE MIDDLETON HAS TAKEN MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S FINAL EXIT 'BADLY,' INSIDER CLAIMS

Vanity Fair recently reported that William's wife Kate Middleton has taken the recent royal transition "badly."

A rift has been rumored to be present between Princes William and Harry since before Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle. (Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly,” a source told the outlet. “She, Harry and [her husband Prince] William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad.”

A friend of Harry and Markle also shared, “It’s not been easy for anyone. I think they’re both pretty emotional.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.