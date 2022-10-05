Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold hands in newly released photos of 'defiance': psychotherapist

Two never-before-seen photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken days before Queen Elizabeth II died were posted to social media by photographer and friend Misan Harriman on Monday.

The photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling and holding hands moments before they spoke at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester on Sept. 5. The summit "is a chance for the individuals responsible for shaping the future of our world, to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity," according to its website.

"Meghan and Harry are indicating in this photo that they are together and connected and are not going away anytime soon," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News Digital. "Given the timing of its release, this looks like a photo of defiance."

The photos were posted just two days after Buckingham Palace revealed a new portrait of the four most senior members of the royal family – King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales on Saturday. Harry and Meghan were conspicuously omitted.

The couple, who quit being senior royals in 2020 and settled in California, had traveled to the U.K. and Europe in the week before the queen’s death for several events, including the Invictus Games, and were set to attend a function in London on Sept. 8 when Harry flew to Balmoral Castle after learning of his grandmother’s ailing health.

In the photos, Meghan wears a striking red ensemble and Harry sports a navy suit.

"The rival royals are on a mission to ‘make some noise,’" Ludwig continued. "Meghan is wearing red, a color indicating passion, power, confidence and anger. Meghan looks like she’s sending the message, ‘not so fast… I have a lot more to say. And it’s going to be good.' She stands in front of her husband indicating her dominance and control in the relationship. Harry looks more content, in this carefully posed picture, than he does in the more recent candid shots of him. Of note, Prince Harry is dressed similar to his father and brother, making a statement through his choice of clothing: ‘We (he and Meghan) are the modern royal family.’ The message of this photo is, ‘We can be powerful and royal without the monarchy.’"

She added that Meghan is "used to being in charge."

"If being in charge can’t happen overseas, then she’ll make it happen for herself in the states," Ludwig said. "Harry chose a woman who could help him leave the monarchy… and live a free life, like his mother, Princess Diana, always wanted to. Meghan is the woman who’s helping Prince Harry forge the way. By doing this, Prince Harry is also finding a way to express his anger and rage towards his own family for the perceived injustices he feels were directed towards him."

A second black and white profile picture shows the couple in the same moment standing side by side.

Harriman, also released another photo of the couple at the summit on Friday, writing, "It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @oneyoungworld in Manchester."

The photographer previously photographed their youngest child, Lilibet, for her first birthday in June.