Prince Harry lands in UK as royals and dignitaries arrive ahead of King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry has landed in the United Kingdom ahead of his father King Charles III's coronation Saturday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

A spokesperson for Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell organization said the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex arrived Friday morning.

Harry will attend the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey, where Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom.

The prince's visit is expected to be brief because he will reportedly fly back to California after the ceremony to attend his son Archie's fourth birthday party.

The Duchess of Sussex stayed behind with their children in Montecito since the May 6 coronation date coincided with Archie's birthday. Harry and Meghan share Archie and daughter Lilibet, 1.

Several royals and dignitaries from around the world arrived Friday ahead of the highly anticipated royal event.

First lady Jill Biden flew in Friday morning to represent the United States at the coronation while President Biden stayed behind. No U.S. president has ever attended a coronation for a British monarch. After she landed, Biden visited with Akshata Murthy, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at No.10 Downing Street.

The two later met with students at the Charles Dickens Primary School in London. Afterward, Biden stopped by the U.S. Embassy to greet staffers before attending the star-studded reception hosted by Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Biden smiled as she posed with Kate Middleton and Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, in a photo shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account

Other European royalty at the reception included Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark; Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein; Princess Margareta of Romania; King Philippe of Belgium; Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant; and Queen Letizia of Spain.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Queen Jetsun Pema and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand were among the number of international royals who attended the reception.

A number of prime ministers, presidents and government officials from around the world will be in attendance at the historic ceremony Saturday.

One notable who will not attend the coronation is Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Though she was not invited to the ceremony, Fergie confirmed she will join the royal family for the coronation concert Sunday.

On Friday, Fergie shared her plans for the coronation on Instagram, posting photos of a lavish tea she planned for the residents of the Manor Care Home in Windsor.

"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!" she wrote in the caption.

The coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET and is expected to last about two hours.