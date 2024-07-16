Prince George turns 11: A look back at the young prince's life

Prince George is celebrating his 11th birthday.

The future monarch has grown up in front of the cameras since his parents first brought him out onto the hospital steps just hours following his birth.

Here is a look back at the young prince through the years.

Birthday boy

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 and made his public debut just hours later when he appeared in his mother's arms on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

At the time, Prince George was third in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, the now King Charles, and his father, Prince William. He became second in line following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, when Charles became the king of England.

Prince George's royal christening

The future monarch was christened just a few months later, in October 2013, at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Honoring royal tradition, George was christened in a handmade replica of the gown Princess Victoria was baptized in 1841. Sixty-two royal babies were baptized in the original outfit, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, before the family began using replicas.

First royal trip

The young royal made his first trip abroad when he joined his mom and dad on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Prince George stole the show at every stop along the three-week tour, most notably when visiting the Taronga Zoo. While at the zoo, the prince met many animals native to Australia, including a bilby and a koala.

Trooping debut

Prince George made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2015, just one month shy of his 2nd birthday.

Trooping the Colour is held each year, in celebration of the reigning monarch's birthday.

Protective brother

Prince George attended his younger sister Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015. The royal was seen standing on his tiptoes while looking into Princess Charlotte's stroller.

Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015. She is currently third in line for the throne.

Thumbs up

At nearly 3 years old, Prince George joined his parents for his first official royal engagement in July 2016. The young royal joined Prince William and Princess Catherine at the Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

While at the air show, Prince George was able to get up close and personal with many military planes, including the RAF Aerobatic Team's Red Arrow Hawks, getting to sit in the cockpit, as well as a Squirrel helicopter.

First day of school

Shortly after his 4th birthday, Prince George walked hand-in-hand with his father, Prince William, on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017.

In addition to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne also attended Thomas's Battersea.

Prince Harry's wedding

Prince George walked down the aisle at his uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Megan Markle as a page boy in May 2018.

His sister, Princess Charlotte, was also part of the wedding party, attending the wedding as a bridesmaid.

George becomes a big brother again

Prince George joined his family at his younger brother, Prince Louis' christening in July 2018, marking the family's first public appearance as a family of five since Prince Louis' birth in April 2018.

Sweet support

Prince George was all smiles as he walked with his parents and his younger sister to her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London in September 2019.

King's Cup Regatta

Prince George posed for photos at the inaugural King's Cup Regatta, hosted by his parents, the then-duke and duchess of Cambrige in August 2019.

The now-prince and princess of Wales participated in the race against one another, as well as six other sailing boats in the race. The winner of the race won the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Cheering on health care workers

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Prince George joined the rest of his family on the "BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief ‘Big Night In’" special to pay tribute to the healthcare workers on the front lines fighting the virus.

Prince George claps for England

Prince George enjoyed quality time with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, when they attended the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship match between England and Germany in June 2021.

Middleton and William are both avid sports fans and seem to have passed their love of athletics to their kids.

8th birthday celebration

In honor of Prince George's 8th birthday in July 2021, Kensington Palace released a portrait of the young royal, taken by Middleton, featuring him posing in a field in a striped colored shirt.

Carriage ride

Prince George was all smiles as he rode in a carriage alongside his siblings and waved to onlookers during the Trooping the Colour in June 2023, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The Trooping the Colour in 2023 marked the 70th year of the late Queen's reign.

Mother-son bond

In July 2022, Prince George sat alongside his mother, Kate Middleton, at the Wimbledon Men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Royal siblings start a new school

The Cambridge children walked with their parents to a "settling in afternoon" ahead of their first day at a new school in September 2022. The three young royals transitioned from their previous primary school to Lambrook School in Berkshire.

"Ahead of their first day at Lambrook School, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today attended a settling in afternoon for new pupils at the school," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. "The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term."

Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in early September 2022, Prince George solemnly stood alongside his mother and sister, as well as other family members at her funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind their great-grandmother's casket as it was carried into Westminster Abbey.

Prince George's special job at King's coronation

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, the now-King Charles III, ascended the throne and became the Sovereign. Prince George participated in the May 2023 coronation ceremony for his grandfather, acting as the page of honor.

During the ceremony, George walked behind Charles as he entered Westminster Abbey and held his ceremonial robes. At almost 9 years old, Prince George became the youngest future monarch to take a role in the coronation ceremony of another monarch.

Trooping 2023

In June 2023, Prince George appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and happily waved to the crowd of onlookers at the first-ever Trooping the Colour ceremony in honor of King Charles III.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George celebrated at Wimbledon

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show while sitting front row at the Wimbledon men's final in July 2023 as they watched Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head.

Trooping 2024

After spending most of 2024 away from the public eye, Prince George and his siblings appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour, the second held in King Charles' honor.

This appearance on the balcony was significant, as it was Kate Middleton's first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Prince George's 11th birthday

On Monday, a new portrait of Prince George was posted to William and Middleton's social media accounts.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!" the caption read.

In the photo, George can be seen wearing a white shirt with a dark blazer while he smiles at the camera.

Middleton is credited for taking the picture.