Prince Edward says kids Louise and James are 'chalk and cheese' with homeschooling

Prince Edward’s children are embracing virtual learning in very different ways.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, the Earl of Wessex, 56, revealed that daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and son James, Viscount Severn, 13, are "chalk and cheese" in regards to homeschooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The eldest one Louise, she had her GCSEs interrupted last year," Edward told the outlet. "So we went through that whole pain of just having all of that suddenly taken away and so she sort of struggles a bit with the online learning because she'd much prefer to be with everyone…"

Students in the United Kingdom must take a series of tests in order to receive a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) — a process that was sidetracked for Lady Louise after the pandemic hit and shifted education towards online learning.

On the other hand, Edward revealed that James "frankly thinks being at home and online is fantastic."

Regardless of circumstances, The Earl of Wessex expressed relief in his children getting a break from classes, stating, "I have to say half term came at just the right time because it was very interesting the frustrations that were beginning to show - and I reckon we weren't the only family to have experienced that."

"I count our blessings that we're lucky where we are," he continued.

Edward, who is Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, shares the two teens with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.