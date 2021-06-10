Prince Edward calls royal family tension 'very sad,' wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'the very best'

Prince Edward spoke out about the tension in the British royal family.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II told CNN in an interview that the situation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "very sad."

The couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, moved to California, and told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that they felt unsupported and unprotected by "the firm."

"Listen, weirdly we've all been there before -- we've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives," Edward commented to the outlet. "And we've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."

The Earl of Wessex, 57, said that all families have issues but he hopes Markle and Harry are happy.

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," he reasoned.

Edward also reflected on losing his father, Prince Philip, in April at 99 years old.

"It was an experience that so many other families have had to go through during this past year or 18 months and so in that sense, it was particularly poignant," the royal said in reference to the pandemic. "There are an awful lot of people who haven't been able to express the respect that they would like to have done. I think many people would have liked to have been there to support the Queen."

Edward added that his mother is "actually doing remarkably well" despite losing her husband of 73 years.

"I think that it was a fantastic partnership, but over the last couple of weeks, life has got considerably busier. Things are beginning to open up more, there are more activities so weirdly that sort of fills any particular void," he explained.

"I think there are going to be other times further along the year where I think that it will become a bit more poignant and a bit harder. But at the moment, thank you very much indeed for asking, I think that everybody's in pretty good shape really, and just working rather too hard."