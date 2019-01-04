Prince Charles should pass on the throne to Prince William upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, survey reveals

Nearly half of the British public believe Prince Charles should step aside and let his eldest son Prince William become king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II dies, a new poll reveals.

The U.K.’s Independent recently reported that their survey by BMG Research showed 46 percent wanted the 70-year-old, who is first in line to the throne, to abdicate and allow the Duke of Cambridge, 36, to take his place.

The publication added that just 20 percent think Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, should take the title of queen should he become the next monarch.

Charles is the longest-serving heir in British history. He became first in line to the throne in 1952 upon his grandfather George VI’s death at age 56 from coronary thrombosis.

Despite the popular vote, it’s unlikely Charles would step aside and allow William to take the throne in his place.

In November 2018, Charles told the BBC he would not “meddle” in politics once he becomes king because he recognizes the differences between being heir to the throne and head of state.

“You know, I’ve tried to make sure whatever I’ve done has been non-party political, and I think it’s vital to remember there’s only room for one sovereign at a time, not two,” he explained.

“So, you can’t be the same as the sovereign if you’re the Prince of Wales or the heir,” he added.

Nick Bullen, an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years, and has worked closely with Charles for eight, told Fox News in November 2018 he believes the Prince of Wales is more focused on his current role, not the one destiny has in store for him.

“I don’t think he thinks about it a lot,” said Bullen. “He is a man who very much lives in the present. And all of the programs we’ve made with him, he’s very now. He has a job to do as the Prince of Wales, which he does willingly… If you speak to him, sure, he’s aware he will be king one day, but that will come at its time. So not too much can be done now if you really think about it.

“And also, there’s the fact that for him to become king, then very sadly his mother has to die. So I guess it’s not something anyone wants to focus on, least of all her son… [And] when you speak with the family, you don’t necessarily get the sense that he’s thinking about the top job. He’s thinking about how he can be the most effective Prince of Wales today… He just wants to do the job really, really well. When he becomes king, he’ll do that job really, really well.”