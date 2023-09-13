Prince Albert of Monaco ‘protective’ of wife Princess Charlene’s struggles despite divorce rumors: expert

The prince and princess of Monaco have been putting on a united front as they continue to be plagued by breakup rumors.

Prince Albert and wife Princess Charlene have attended at least four joint royal engagements after reports of an impending split were published by German, English and French tabloids.

The son of the late Oscar-winning actress Princess Grace of Monaco also shot down the persistent gossip, including claims his wife left Monaco and moved to Switzerland.

PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO'S SON ALEXANDRE GRIMALDI ON IF HE'LL HAVE A HAND IN THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY

"Prince Albert has developed a reputation for being personable and accessible over the years," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital. "I think he’s trying to be transparent where he can be.

"Next to their marital status, Charlene’s health has been another major mystery surrounding the pair. [He has] been very protective regarding details of her struggles. Maybe he decided that they would give a rare soundbite on their marriage to give the princess some relief from the health-related headlines.

"While I typically agree with the ‘never complain, never explain' strategy, I think the combination of ill health and separation rumors are too much to ignore. It leaves people feeling uneasy about the monarchy."

Albert, 65, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra that Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, "is always by my side."

"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us," Albert explained. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They’re lies.

"[Charlene] had some difficulties many months ago but now, thank goodness, she’s over it and is always by my side," he added. "She supports me in leading the principality, but we’re not attached to each other 24 hours a day. We’re a working couple, and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Monaco had no comment to Fox News Digital in response to the latest allegations.

Charlene’s health deteriorated while she was visiting South Africa in May 2021. While the visit to her home country was meant to last just 10 days, complications from a previous procedure grounded her for six months.

After several corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse, the 45-year-old returned to Monaco in November of that year. But, shortly after she landed, the princess experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined Charlene would seek treatment at a center outside of Monaco.

Charlene’s prolonged absence sparked rumors concerning her marriage.

"You want to talk about rumors of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?" she told reporters at a fashion event in 2022. "I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses. Only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

More gossip was unleashed when Albert was photographed with his son Alexandre Grimaldi, daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and his former lover Nicole Coste, Alexandre’s mother, in August of this year. At the time, Alexandre was celebrating his 20th birthday. Alexandre previously spoke to French magazine Point de Vue and stressed that being called "illegitimate" by the press was "insulting."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It was also in August when reports alleged Charlene left her husband and moved to Switzerland and that her Instagram handle was either deleted or deactivated from the platform. At the time, a spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Her charity page is still live.

Jazmin, Albert’s first child, was publicly acknowledged in 2006. At the time, Albert said he wanted to protect the 31-year-old’s identity.

Alexandre and Jazmin are not heirs to the throne because their parents never married as required by the constitution of Monaco. Albert and Charlene share twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8. The twins are first and second in line to the throne.

During his bachelor days, the playboy prince was linked to numerous stars, including Brooke Shields, Claudia Schiffer, Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbell, Bo Derek and Tatum O’Neal — to name a few.

"Obviously, Prince Albert has a history with women," said Schofield. "I am confident that he has matured by now, but rumors persist because the two aren’t seen together as often as some people would like them to be. And then you consider Prince Albert’s history – your imagination runs wild."

Dr. Robi Ludwig, a psychotherapist and human behavior expert, told Fox News Digital Albert’s connection to Hollywood royalty makes him "particularly intriguing to Americans."

PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO PLANS TO BE 'KIDNAPPED' FOR HIS 65TH BIRTHDAY

"It’s crucial to remember that our perception of their relationship is based on our own fantasies and expectations, and only they truly know the reality of their situation," she explained about the couple.

"We often yearn for the fairy-tale romance of couples like Princess Kate and Prince William, who are seen as true soulmates and possess a glamorous love story," she explained. "Even King Charles and Queen Camilla openly display their love in a very obvious way. When royal couples fail to meet our expectations and do not present themselves as we would like them to, it becomes easier for the public to believe in separation rumors.

"Our judgments and assumptions are based on limited information and our own desires for a perfect and aspirational love story," Ludwig added. "While it is natural to be intrigued by the lives of royals, we must remember that they are just flawed human beings with their own complexities and challenges. Only they can truly know the dynamics of their relationship’s level of connection and satisfaction."

The couple is gearing up to depart for South Africa, People magazine reported.

The celebrated athlete married the prince in 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.