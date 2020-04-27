'Price is Right' announcer George Gray in stable condition after suffering 3 consecutive heart attacks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Longtime “The Price Is Right” announcer George Gray is in stable condition and recovering after suffering three consecutive heart attacks last week.

Gray has provided the voice that tells the audience to “come on down” on the Drew Carey-led game show since 2011. He was staying in Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic while the show is on a temporary hiatus when he suffered multiple heart attacks last week. Fortunately, he seems to be recovering.

Speaking to TheWrap, his rep, Phil Viardo, explained that Gray is in stable condition and recovering.

“George is recovering in the hospital and is in good spirits. His wife Brittney is by his ‘side,’ considering the Covid-19 protocols are in effect,” Viardo said. “He is looking to make a full recovery and return to the ‘Price Is Right’ when they come back from the pandemic hiatus.”

Viardo also explained to Entertainment Tonight that the 53-year-old announcer’s condition “seems to be improving.” He also told the outlet that he was lucky that this happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gray was previously scheduled to vacation with his wife, Brittney, to celebrate their anniversary on, “the remote beaches of Thailand, where he most certainly wouldn’t have survived this massive episode.”

Gray’s wife explained to USA Today that he woke up on Monday complaining of chest pains. When paramedics arrived, they made it clear that he was suffering a heart attack. Brittney wasn’t immediately able to accompany him to the hospital due to the pandemic but was later told that his artery was 100 percent blocked and that a second artery was 60 percent blocked. Doctors attempted to install a stent to clear the blockage but it failed, resulting in a second heart attack.

As a result, he was scheduled for bypass surgery on Friday.

“He recovered and he was getting stronger, but as he was being wheeled into the operating room, he started having a heart attack right on the operating table," she explained.

Fortunately, he was already on his way to the operating room, so precious time wasn't lost. However, his bypass surgery turned into a quadruple bypass surgery but he seems to be on the mend after the very scary episode.