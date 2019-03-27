Police arrest armed suspect at Natalie Portman's home

An armed intruder was arrested at Natalie Portman's home in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, police have confirmed to Page Six.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said cops received a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon suspect at Portman’s residence at 3:25 p.m. local time. The man was taken into custody soon after.

LAPD explained that a shovel, gun, knife or any other object that could be used “in a threatening manner” is considered a deadly weapon. It is unknown exactly what the man was allegedly carrying.

Police said the suspect was placed on a medical hold, but did not confirm whether he is still in a hospital, psychiatric facility or police custody.

LAPD identified the man as a white male. According to TMZ, it was the same man who Portman, 37, had previously put out a restraining order on — and he was in violation of it.

In January, the actress was granted a permanent restraining order on a man who reportedly said his name was John Wick and tried to break into her home. Wick is a fictional assassin and the title character in a 2014 Keanu Reeves movie.

Portman’s rep has not responded to Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.