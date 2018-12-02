'Pinocchio' remake is a political fable, not family-friendly says director Guillermo del Toro

Director Guillermo del Toro warned that his remake of “Pinocchio” will be a politically-driven parable and not the family-friendly story portrayed in the famous Disney film.

The director, known for dark, fantasy stories like “The Shape of Water” and “Hellboy,” spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at the Marrakech Film Festival about the stop-motion animated film that he’s been pitching for years where he revealed that the film he has in mind is more of a political fable.

“It's not a ‘Pinocchio’ for all the family,” he said of his story, which is set in 1930s Italy. “Of course. ‘Pinocchio’ during the rise of Mussolini, do the math. A puppet during the rise of fascism, yes, it is [political].”

While the star admits that his version of the story, about a puppet that longs to be a real boy, is not going to be one for children, he also stopped short of saying he’ll politicize the story any more than it, or any fantasy story, already is.

“There’s no fable without politics,” the Oscar-winner said, noting gender and class struggles in stories like “Cinderella” and “Snow White.” “Rarely can you get in productive discussions in real life right now it’s so tense. It’s much easier for you to listen to me if I tell you ‘Once upon a time…”

As previously reported, it was announced that del Toro would direct an animated “Pinocchio” movie in late October.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” he said in a statement at the time.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” del Toro added. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.”

The move comes as part of an ongoing partnership between the “Pan’s Labyrinth” director and the streaming giant. He created the children’s series “Trollhunters” for the platform with two other installments called “3Below” and “Wizards” set to premiere in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Fox News’ Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report.