Pink debuts newly-buzzed head on Instagram: ‘Letting go’

Pink is debuting a new hairdo just in time to ring in the new year.

The popstar performer bid farewell to her iconic hair and shared the moment via Instagram Thursday night.

In the snapshot, the “Love Me Anyway” singer holds a thicket of the chopped locks in her hands while showcasing her freshly-shaven buzz cut for the camera.

The 40-year-old mother of three -- who is notorious for switching up her hairstyles on a regular basis -- also shared a different photo to her Instagram Stories that shows the aftermath of the barber session, as clumps of her hair lay sprawled on the floor.

Pink's husband, professional motocross rider Carey Hart, commented, "Love it!!!!," while actress Kate Hudson called the act, "The most liberating! 🙌❤️"

In November, the superstar revealed that she would be stepping away from music for the foreseeable future following the conclusion of her world tour and the release of her latest album "Hurts 2B Human."

"We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow's back in school now," Pink told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 CMAs. "Jameson's going to start pre-school soon."

"It's kind of the year of the family," she continued. "And Carey [Hart] has a lot going on, as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

The "Walk Me Home" songstress also dished on her upcoming wedding anniversary. In January, she and her husband will celebrate 14 years of marriage.

“He deserves a trophy,” Pink said of her whirlwind marriage to Hart, which has seen two separations or “breaks,” despite the pair never officially filing for divorce. "We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together."