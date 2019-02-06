Photo of Joy Behar dressed as ‘beautiful African woman’ resurfaces

A long forgotten video clip from ABC's "The View" resurfaced on Wednesday that showed co-host Joy Behar trying to explain a Halloween costume from when she was younger.

The clip was shared by The Wrap media editor Jon Levine. Behar was seen discussing a New York Times op-ed about the resurgence of curly hair during the show in 2016. Behar showed her colleagues and the audience a picture of herself with curly hair when she was 29 years old.

The co-hosts appeared surprised by her drastically different look. Raven-Symoné, a former co-host, asked, "Joy, are you black?"

"I was so cute," Behar said.

"Joy... are you my auntie, Joy?" Raven-Symoné joked.

Behar explained that the picture was taken at a Halloween party where she dressed up as a "beautiful African woman" and stressed that it was her actual hair.

"Did you have tanning lotion on, Joy?" Raven-Symoné asked.

KIMMEL, FALLON HAVE HISTORIES OF USING BLACKFACE FOR COMEDY

Behar responded by saying she wore makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin."

The video resurfaced as Democrats in Virginia face intense scrutiny over their use of blackface decades ago. On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam offered an apology after a photograph emerged on his medical school yearbook page that featured a man in blackface and another in a KKK robe. He reversed course the next day, claiming he wasn’t in that photo but did admit to wearing blackface when dressing up as Michael Jackson for a costume contest.

Democratic Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who had previously called on Northam to resign, released a statement Wednesday that he also wore blackface in college.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC News has not responded for comment.