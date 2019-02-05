'The View' host Sunny Hostin slams White House leaker, says documents are national security issue

Following the leaked report revealing President Donald Trump’s daily schedule at the White House, the ladies of “The View” sounded off on both the president as well as the person that exposed the document.

As previously reported, the president was revealed to spend roughly 60 percent of his time each day in the vaguely-named “executive time.” As a result, critics of Trump and his administration were quick to pounce on the president arguing that the American people don’t know how he spends his days, and questioning whether or not he’s using them effectively.

On Tuesday's episode of “The View,” the panel discussed reports that “executive time” refers to the president’s time to be on social media and watch cable news but co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in to note that the person leaking the schedule must consider the national security ramifications.

The star was so incised over the issue that she went as far as to call it “disgusting.”

“I didn’t love this but… You don’t release the schedule of the President of the United States,” Hostin said. “I think that’s pretty despicable. It shows that perhaps the people that work for him don’t like him very much, but you just don’t do this. This was disgusting.”

Joy Behar interjected to posit that the leak happened because Trump’s staff is growing increasingly scared of what she perceives to be his instability. Her co-panelist, Abby Huntsman joined the fray in Hostin’s defense.

“I was raised on character and on loyalty and when you work for someone that matters. You can disagree with them but then quit your job. Just don’t work for the president anymore.”

