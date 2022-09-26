Phil Hartman’s daughter Birgen honors late ‘SNL’ star on what would have been his 74th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Hartman’s daughter honored the late "Saturday Night Live" star in a heartfelt way.

Saturday would have been the actor and comedian’s 74th birthday. For the occasion, Birgen Hartman took to Twitter and shared two photos of the patriarch dressed up as a cat for a comedy sketch.

"My dad’s 74th birthday today!" the 30-year-old tweeted. "Thanks for the personality disorder!"

"(Joking - @realjonlovitz told me I thought I was a cat until I was like 4)," she added in a follow-up tweet.

My dad’s 74th birthday today! Thanks for the personality disorder! pic.twitter.com/NDJsmk3nvU — BIRGEN HARTMAN (@birgenhartman) September 24, 2022

Lovitz, 65, was one of Hartman's closest pals.

Hartman, star of "NewsRadio" whose voice was also featured in "The Simpsons," passed away in 1998 at age 49. Hartman’s wife Brynn fatally shot him before she took her life at age 40.



Their two children, Birgen and Sean, grew up outside the public eye. It was previously reported that the children were raised by Brynn’s sister and her husband in the Midwest.

In 2017, Birgen gave a rare comment about her father’s involvement with "The Simpsons" and how it's still celebrated by fans today.

"It’s great that people still love and remember my dad’s characters on ‘The Simpsons,’" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even after 20-plus years, I still see people quoting Lionel Hutz or sharing Troy McClure memes. The fact that those characters have carried themselves into the modern day and have remained relevant is just so cool to see, and I think my dad would have been proud of that."

Hartman also appeared in numerous films including "So I Married an Axe Murderer," "Houseguest" and "Jingle All the Way."

Hartman was a member of the comedy group The Groundlings, People magazine reported. It was there where he met Paul Reubens. Hartman not only helped the comic develop his Pee-wee Herman character, but he also co-wrote "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure."

Before his death, Hartman reflected on the success he achieved in Hollywood.

"I think in my old age, I've come to realize just how precious everything is, and I try to value the many blessings that have been bestowed upon me," Hartman said in a 1998 interview. "But there's also this sense of vulnerability if fortune took a turn for the worse, and that you live with the awareness that anything could happen in this world."