British Rocker Pete Doherty hospitalized after getting pricked by a hedgehog

English singer Pete Doherty was hospitalized after getting pricked by a hedgehog spike, causing an infection in his finger.

Doherty, 40, was on tour with his band The P--- Madres to promote their debut album “Peter Doherty & The P--- Madres." He was previously frontman of the band Libertines. Unfortunately, his life was put on hold after requiring hospitalization to treat an infection stemming from the prick he received when his dogs picked a fight with the hedgehog.

“A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS. What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks,” the star wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a selfie of himself wearing a cast on his left hand.

In follow up tweets, he explained that his dogs, Zeus and Narco, got a hold of the critter and he wrapped his hand in a t-shirt to free the hedgehog from their bite.

“Zeus and Narco had the cute wee verminous Shnuffle shuffle Pig of the the Hedge in their gobs and I wrapped my hand in a tshirt and freed the wee bugger and got a tiny cut.. That was Wednesday night/Thursday morning,” Doherty explained.

He reports that he felt fine for a few days before the infection started to set in. Things apparently got so bad that he needed to be hospitalized

“Cue three days in a van with a carefree attitude to potentially infected forefingers,” he said. “Infectious new songs on the album though.”

