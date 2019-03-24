Pete Davidson met Kate Beckinsale’s parents over dinner last week: report

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have apparently taken their relationship to the next level: meeting the parents.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live actor was photographed with Beckinsale, her mother and her stepdad leaving a restaurant in Malibu, Calif., earlier this week, according to a report.

Dinner with Beckinsale's parents evidently went well because everyone appeared cheerful in the photograph, according to InStyle.

Until now, Beckinsale's relationship with Davidson -- who is 20 years her junior -- was not taken seriously by the media.

An associate of Beckinsale's recently told People magazine, "She's very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humor and she's always laughing with him."