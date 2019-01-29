Pete Davidson jokes about rehab, quitting Instagram while drinking beer

Pete Davidson let the jokes (and beer) flow during a recent trip to Utah ahead of the premiere of his comedy “Big Time Adolescence" at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 25-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star joked that his last visit to the Beehive State nearly four years ago wasn't a positive one. Rather, he was getting checked into the Cirque Lodge treatment center in Orem.

“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab. It’s nice to be on the other side of it. And, also ... it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities. It worked out great," Davidson told Variety on Monday, raising a bottle of beer in the air before taking a sip.

Davidson is used to being the center of attention in recent months. First, for his high-profile engagement and subsequent separation from singer Ariana Grande. And more recently, for an alarming post on Instagram that left many concerned about his mental health.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote in an early December post, which has since been deleted. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

The New York City Police Department visited NBC Studios to check up on Davidson after the cryptic post was reported. He briefly appeared on "SNL" that same night to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Davidson told the magazine he's since taken a break from social media "for obvious reasons."

“[I] just don’t go online,” Davidson explained. “It doesn’t make me very happy. Even if it’s not about me, it’s random s--- like, ‘Trump farts.’ I’m not a fan of it.”

Davidson has been candid about his struggles with mental health in the past, sharing his borderline personality disorder diagnosis in September 2017.

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” Davidson revealed on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast at the time, according to Us Weekly. “I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].”

