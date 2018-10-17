Expand / Collapse search
Pete Davidson cancels performance at Temple University after Ariana Grande split

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Singer Ariana Grande and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson shocked fans when they reportedly broke off their engagement over the weekend, but those close to the power couple knew a split was imminent.

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson reportedly pulled out of a performance at Temple University days after his split from singer Ariana Grande.

Davidson was slated to headline Temple University’s “Comedy Night Live” but dropped out “due to personal reasons," Entertainment Tonight reported. The school tweeted on Tuesday “Workaholics” star Adam DeVine will headline “Comedy Night Live” on Wednesday.

On Sunday, reports revealed Davidson and Grande ended their relationship over the weekend. The pair announced they were engaged in June after just weeks of dating. The couple reportedly decided it wasn’t the right time for their relationship to take off in a significant way, but still have love for each other and aren’t ruling out the possibility of re-igniting their relationship at some point in the future.

ARIANA GRANDE AND PETE DAVIDSON REPORTEDLY CALL OFF THEIR ENGAGEMENT, END ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP 

Grande expressed she was going through a difficult time, canceling some appearances and tweeting personal messages to fans. The “God is a Woman” singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in September at age 26. The pair dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in May.

